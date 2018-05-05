 

Pensioners tied up and killed: Police probing murders of Graeme Bloch's parents

2018-05-05 19:01

Mxolisi Mngadi

The parents of education expert Professor Graeme Bloch have been found tied up and murdered in their Cape Town home on Saturday.

Rosalie Bloch, 84 and Aubrey Jackson, 94, were discovered at about 09:00 by a relative who went to fetch them.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the provincial detectives were investigating a case of murder and house robbery following the incident.

No arrests have been made.

The ANC expressed its shock and sadness at the "brutal, callous and cold-blooded killing" of Bloch's parents. Bloch is married to former politician Cheryl Carolus.

"We strongly condemn the cowardly act visited on the defenceless and elderly. It is disheartening to note that we still have amongst us, those who are determined to trample on other people’s right to live driven by selfish and cruel intentions," ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.

He urged law enforcement agencies to work hard in their quest to ensure that the couple's murderers were caught and that they face the full might of the law.

Mabe also called on all South Africans to act in concert to ensure that criminals had nowhere to hide.

"We express our sincere condolences to comrades Graeme Bloch, his wife and fellow activist comrade Cheryl Carolus and the Bloch family on their untimely loss.

"The ANC wishes Rosalie Bloch and Aubrey Jackson eternal peace," he said.

