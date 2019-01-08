 

People still trapped under train wreckage in Pretoria

2019-01-08 14:11

Sesona Ngqakamba

Three dead after two trains collide in Pretoria. (Supplied)

Three dead after two trains collide in Pretoria. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Emergency personnel and paramedics are working round the clock to free people trapped under the wreckage of two trains that collided before 09:00 at Mountain View station in Pretoria on Tuesday. 

At least three people have been confirmed dead.

"Most unfortunately, as a result of the collision and the impact, we had three fatalities from this accident and more than 300 people that were seen by emergency services," Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng told News24. 

READ: At least three dead, scores injured in Pretoria train crash

Mofokeng said it was too early to determine the cause of the accident but said both trains had been travelling in the same direction and were on the same track when the accident happened. 

She said Metrorail would institute an investigation into the crash. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Major General Max Masha confirmed that an inquest had been opened. 

"We are still going to investigate further and if we find that some people were negligent, a culpable homicide case will be opened and then we will take it from there," Masha said. 

Meanwhile, Mofokeng said trains running on the Pretoria-Mabopane-Dewildt line were temporarily suspended until further notice.

"To make sure we manage this particular area, we have decided to close down the line and that means that we will not have train services operating between Pretoria and Mabopane, and between Ga-Rankuwa and Pretoria," Mofokeng said.

"All commuters in possession of valid weekly and monthly tickets will be transported by buses until the line is reopened".

Metrorail will set up a walk-in centre at Pretoria station for commuters who were involved in the accident and who need assistance.

"We urge commuters to bring the relevant documents with for processing," said Mofokeng.

She said Metrorail would support the families of the deceased and would visit the families later in the day.

Read more on:    metrorail  |  pretoria  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

OVERVIEW: 'We shall not rest' - Ramaphosa reassures past party leaders during #ANC107 celebrations

38 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
Food Lover's Market temporarily closes Diepkloof store after rat videos spark public outcry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 5 January Lottery draw 2019-01-05 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 