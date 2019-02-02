PeoplesManifesto: Don't be afraid of the truth, it will set us free - Ramaphosa

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was in high spirits ahead of his address at the party's People's Manifesto in Kimberley on Saturday. (ANC)

"Those amongst us who are found to have been involved in wrongdoing must come forward themselves and be accountable for what they may have done. That is important for us as we rid our country of corruption."

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa attempted to appeal to the hearts and minds of the crowd gathered in Kimberley to hear him deliver his party's People's Manifesto on Saturday, telling them why their province had much to celebrate, a lot to look forward to if his organisation continued to lead the country after May's elections and that their's was not a forgotten region.

But towards the end of his speech he seemed to be sending a message to those who held senior positions in the party - some of whom were seated behind him.

Speaking of the restoration of the "integrity and credibility of the ANC", Ramaphosa said the party and its members should "not be afraid"of the revelations emerging from the commission of inquiry into state capture.

"As much as we are going through a process where there are commissions of inquiry, we are saying we should not be afraid of all those things that are being said and revealed because it is the truth that must come out. Because the truth that is coming out is the truth that is going to set us free; it is the truth that is going to make us stronger; it is the truth that is going to make sure that the wrong things that are being talked about in the commission must never, ever, ever, ever happen again here in South Africa."

He added that the party's officials wanted to be people who "are going to change our ways" to ensure they "renew themselves".

A string of ANC leaders past and present - including Nomvula Mokonyane, Gwede Mantashe and Jacob Zuma - have been linked to claims of corruption, bribery and state capture during the commission of inquiry chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Ramaphosa himself has faced tough questions in recent months over a R500 000 payment from services company Bosasa (now know as African Global Operations) to his campaign during the race for the ANC presidency in 2017.

The party has repeatedly said it wasn't on trial at the commission.

While Ramaphosa trumpeted his party's achievements in the province, saying life was better for the majority of its residents, he acknowledged that it could have done more to deliver "quality services" faster.

The ANC leader reiterated some of the commitments he made when the party launched its manifesto during its annual January 8 Statement in Durban last month.

Speaking to people in one of the country's poorest provinces, Ramaphosa told the crowd unemployment was a priority for the party.

He said while on an official state visit to India last week, many investors asked about potential investments in the Norther Cape.

"We were very pleased when a number of investor we met there said they had their eyes on the Northern Cape ... We encouraged them, we said, 'Yes, it is the Northern Cape we want you to come to. To come and open up mines here in the Northern Cape'."

Ramaphosa said the province's minerals should be mined to benefit all of its people and not just a few.