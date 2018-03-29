 

Perceptions of corruption in SA have grown over last 20 years - IRR

2018-03-29 14:45

Jenna Etheridge

Institute of Race Relations website. (Screen grab)

Institute of Race Relations website. (Screen grab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Mabuza: 'Rumours of corruption are baseless'

2018-02-28 12:59

After his swearing in as the new deputy president of SA on Tuesday, David Mabuza dismissed allegations that he was involved in corruption and other dealings as a 'smear campaign'. Watch. WATCH

Perceptions of corruption in South Africa have deepened over the past two decades, the Institute for Race Relations (IRR) said on Thursday.

It appeared that these perceptions were largely affected by developments on the domestic front, said IRR analyst Kerwin Lebone.

The IRR collected data on corruption and fraud from different sources for its annual SA Survey, including the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

The CPI looked at the perceptions that experts and business people have of public sector corruption.

A score of 0 was highly corrupt and 100 was very clean.

South Africa's score dropped from 45 in 2017 to 43 this year. 

Lebone said that South Africa’s ranking on the CPI had dropped from 21 to 64 between 1995 and 2016.

The last time the score was above 50 was in 2000, "after which its decline may have been the result of revelations arising from the arms deal scandal of that time".

South Africa’s lowest score on the CPI was in 2011, "in the aftermath of disclosures of possible corrupt activities surrounding the construction of former president Jacob Zuma’s private residence at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal".

Lebone said that the decline in South Africa’s ranking was partially influenced by the fact that the number of countries being surveyed had increased substantially between 1995 and 2016.

The IRR’s 2018 SA Survey included data about corruption and fraud in the public and private sectors from other sources.

An annual report of the Public Service Commission showed that there had been an 11.2% increase in the number of corruption cases reported against government officials, through the National Anti-Corruption Hotline, between 2015 and 2016. 

Investor sentiment was significantly influenced by corruption perceptions, said Lebone.

"This is especially significant for South Africa at a time when it must rely on investment to boost economic growth in order to meet the growing demand for jobs and services."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    irr  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#WaterCrisis ideas and tips from News24 readers

2018-01-31 13:57

Inside News24

 
/News
Kathrada exhibition: 'Fitting tribute to a remarkable human being'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 28 2018-03-28 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 