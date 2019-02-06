 

Pet dog dies in Sea Point apartment block blaze

2019-02-06 15:23

Jenni Evans

An apartment block in Sea Point that was on fire. (Supplied)

A Sea Point apartment was destroyed in a high-rise fire that was put out before it spread to the rest of the building on Wednesday.

No people were injured, but a Yorkshire terrier died in the blaze.

Three fire engines were present outside the apartment block when News24 arrived on the scene on Holmfirth Street, off Sea Point Main Road.

Shocked residents gathered outside with their pets, staring up at the charred wall and window frame of the affected apartment.

"I was sleeping when I heard people screaming and I woke up and walked out," said one barefoot man in a T-shirt and shorts.

Body corporate chairperson Jacques Weber said the fire had broken out quickly and that residents were evacuated with the help of the building's security guards.

They had also moved their cars to make way for the firefighters.

He praised the fire department, who were there quickly.

"Their first truck was here within no less than about four minutes, so just well done to the City of Cape Town fire services," he said.

One unit had been destroyed, but nobody was injured.

"Unfortunately one of the owners' pets succumbed in the fire," he said.

He said that, due to the possibility of the excessive heat causing structural damage, inspectors would examine the building before allowing anyone back in.

Other shocked residents of the building gathered outside, but did not want to speak when approached for comment.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, but the initial thinking was that it might have been an electrical fault.

