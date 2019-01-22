Peter Marais says he is back to fight for Afrikaans, self-determination and for Christian values

Peter Marais and FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald at the announcement that Marais will be the party's premier candidate for the Western Cape. (Jan Gerber, News24)

The Freedom Front Plus announced former Cape Town mayor and Western Cape premier Peter Marais as its candidate for the premiership of the Western Cape on Tuesday.

Marais said he was back to fight for Afrikaans, self-determination and for Christian values. He said the FF+ was the only party which was committed to these values and goals.

Reverting to the third person, he said: "This is not a decision of Peter Marais as an individual, it is a decision of my organisation the Bruin Bemagtiging Beweging (Brown Empowerment Movement)."

He said the BBB wasn't a political party, but a lobby group, and that their interests were aligned with those of the FF+.

"We do not view the BBB's preference for federalism as entirely contradictory to the FF Plus' policy of confederalism, but merely as a different interpretation of self-determination," he said.

According to Marais, the FF+ are builders, not wreckers.

'Afrikaans is on its deathbed'

He said the country was falling apart and that "freedom of movement caused millions of people to cross our borders", while "our people" can't find work or Afrikaans schools for their children.

"Afrikaans is on its deathbed," Marais claimed, in Afrikaans.

"The whole world is turning right, and right can never be left," Marais said.

Marais said he has been speaking with the FF+ since 2014. He said he had joined the party and gone through its procedures to be elected their premier candidate.

"No other opposition party has a more experienced premier candidate," FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald said.

Groenewald said his party was committed to the protection of minority groups in South Africa and that Marais joining the party was welcomed because it showed that the party was serious about reaching out to minorities.

"Minorities must be protected against the tyranny of the majority," Groenewald said.

He used affirmative action as an example, saying it discriminated against "white people and the brown people".

'All people are brown people'

Currently, the FF+ doesn't have a seat in the Western Cape legislature.

The party, however, expects this to change. Groenewald said market research suggested that a large portion of voters in the Western Cape were undecided about who to vote for. These were the voters that the FF+ would target.

He said recent by-election results suggested that a coalition government is on the cards in the province.

The party's leader in the Western Cape, Corné Mulder, said the party wants to keep the ANC, or an ANC-EFF coalition, out of government in the Western Cape, but also a DA-only government.

"I believe the DA can't be trusted to govern alone," he said.

Asked if he believed that coloured people would vote for him, Marais said: "I don't rely on coloured people, I rely on reasonable people."

"All people are brown people. Black people are just darker brown people, and white people are just lighter brown people," Marais said in Afrikaans.

He said he wanted everyone who was conservative, who wanted Afrikaans preserved and accepted Christian values, to vote for his new political home.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter