 

Petrol attendant explains why he lent customer R100: 'I wish to bring peace and to bring people together'

2019-06-01 07:07

Jenna Etheridge

Nkosikho Mbele. (Supplied)

A Cape Town petrol attendant says he never dreamed he would be widely praised for lending R100 to a customer who had forgotten her bank card.

Nkosikho Mbele, 28, had been helping customers at the Shell petrol station on the N2, near Makhaza, on Thursday morning, when Monet van Deventer stopped to fill up before continuing to Cape Town.

She then realised she didn't have her bank card and told Mbele not to worry.

In a Facebook post, she said he told her: "Ma'am you can't run out of petrol on the N2. I'll throw in R100 and then you can just bring back my R100 whenever you are near again."

He then put petrol in her tank and used his card to pay, without taking her details down.

Asked why he decided to help, a soft-spoken Mbele told News24 on Friday: "I was just doing what anyone else would have done, from the heart and God's will.

"I believe there is no black and white, I wish to bring peace and to bring people together."

Mbele said he had not wanted van Deventer to be at risk on the highway, having heard many horror stories about drunk drivers and attacks.

"I know the N2 mos, I live there and know how dangerous it is."

Mbele considers himself a "normal kasi guy". His mother single-handedly raised him and his younger brother in Makhaza, Khayelitsha.

"My mother was struggling but did her best because she is a believer. She was selling meat and doing piece[meal] jobs, like cleaning," he explained.

"I had to find a job and bless me, there was a petrol station nearby."

Mbele has worked at the station for three years, starting out as a griller for Steers.

"I didn't see a lot of customers in the kitchen. So I became a petrol attendant because it's what I am good at.

"I enjoy meeting people and being friendly. I like to chat and hear their views."

He says his future involves a divine plan to help the less fortunate and bring joy.

"I want to do what God would want me to do. He put me on this planet for a purpose."

cape town  |  good news
2019-05-31 22:22

