 

Petrol attendant's R100 well on its way to becoming R100 000 as donors back crowdfunding campaign

2019-06-01 12:04

Tammy Petersen

Nkosikho Mbele. (Supplied)

Nkosikho Mbele. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

His R100 is well on its way to becoming R100 000 as a crowdfunding campaign for petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele, who lent a customer money after she had forgotten her bank card, gains traction.

Mbele, 28, on Thursday from his own pocket paid for the petrol when Monet van Deventer stopped at his station on the N2 near Makhaza on her way to Cape Town.

READ: 'I wish to bring peace and to bring people together' - petrol attendant on why he lent customer R100

In a Facebook post, she said he told her: "Ma'am you can't run out of petrol on the N2. I'll throw in R100 and then you can just bring back my R100 whenever you are near again."

He then put petrol in her tank, without taking down her details.

Mbele told News24 he had not wanted Van Deventer to be at risk on the highway after hearing many horror stories about the dangers on the N2.

Van Deventer in her personal message on the BackaBuddy fundraising platform said she would love to do something for him in return since he “saved [her] life”.

“He trusted me. On my way back, I found him and returned his blessing. I asked him why he helped and trusted a stranger. He replied, ‘Ma'am I am a believer’.

“Thank you Nkosikho for giving me hope for South Africa. May Jesus bless you,” Van Deventer wrote.

She appealed to people to donate to help Mbele to support his two children, mother and brother who live with him in Khayelitsha.

“Nkosikho can inspire others to also make a difference by being friendly and polite to others.

He will also be able to help his family and start doing charity work in his environment.”

By Saturday morning, over R45 000 had already been raised.

“This is what Ubuntu is all about. Bless you," one donor wrote.

“You are such an inspiration, a true example of humility," another commented.

Van Deventer has set a fundraising target of R100 000.

To donate, click here.

Read more on:    cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fire guts largest City of Cape Town clinic - arson suspected

2019-06-01 10:46

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
BIG WIN: R627k jackpot goes to one Daily Lotto player 2019-05-31 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 