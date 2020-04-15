Petrol station robbery suspect arrested after returning to the crime scene to buy fuel

A man suspected of robbing a petrol station in Chatsworth Main Road in Umhlatuzana, outside Durban, unwittingly handed himself over to police when he went to buy petrol there while officers and witnesses were still present.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the petrol station was robbed on Tuesday evening at 23:45 when a man pointed an object that "resembled a firearm" at staff demanded money, before leaving in a getaway vehicle.

"Shortly afterwards, whilst police were at the scene, the suspect arrived at the service station on foot after changing his clothing," Naicker said, adding that the man was trying to buy fuel.

Positively identified

"He was positively identified by witnesses at the scene and was placed under arrest by police officers. The vehicle used during the commission of crime was seized at the suspect's house. A silicone gun and cash were also seized by police."

He said the 26-year-old man was arrested for robbery and detained at the Bayview police station.

He is expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court soon.