 

Petrol station robbery suspect arrested after returning to the crime scene to buy fuel

2020-04-15 15:44

Kaveel Singh

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man suspected of robbing a petrol station in Chatsworth Main Road in Umhlatuzana, outside Durban, unwittingly handed himself over to police when he went to buy petrol there while officers and witnesses were still present.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the petrol station was robbed on Tuesday evening at 23:45 when a man pointed an object that "resembled a firearm" at staff demanded money, before leaving in a getaway vehicle. 

"Shortly afterwards, whilst police were at the scene, the suspect arrived at the service station on foot after changing his clothing," Naicker said, adding that the man was trying to buy fuel.

Positively identified 

"He was positively identified by witnesses at the scene and was placed under arrest by police officers. The vehicle used during the commission of crime was seized at the suspect's house. A silicone gun and cash were also seized by police."

He said the 26-year-old man was arrested for robbery and detained at the Bayview police station.

He is expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court soon.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lockdown: GBV command centre has received close to 12 000 calls

2020-04-15 15:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Frontline: Exclusive Q&A with South Africa's chief coronavirus scientist
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kensington (Cape Town) 15:53 PM
Road name: Voortrekker Road

Plettenberg Bay 15:32 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Sweet Monday for 2 Daily Lotto winners 2020-04-13 22:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 