 

Phahlane due to be charged with corruption

2018-02-07 21:25

Angelique Serrao

Khomotso Phahlane. (File, Netwerk24)

Khomotso Phahlane. (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Former acting police commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane, his wife and a car dealer are expected to hand themselves in to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) tomorrow morning to be charged with corruption. 

News24 has reliably learnt that the suspended general will then appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court. 

Phahlane has been facing allegations of corruption by the IPID for over a year with questions on how he could afford a multi-million rand home. Recently the allegations have escalated with IPID including in their investigation police supplier Keith Keating and his company Forensic Data Analyst (FDA).

In December a joint operation between the Hawks and IPID saw seven properties connected to Keating and Phahlane raided. 

It was revealed last year that Keating’s company FDA had allegedly received R5bn in SAPS contracts since 2010. 

Read more here: R5bn in contracts allegedly paid to company accused of buying Phahlane cars

IPID believes Keating had paid for vehicles for Phahlane, his wife and sister facilitated through car dealer Durand Snyman. 

The vehicles were allegedly purchased under a fake name, John Doe, and that Keating allegedly paid for them by putting money into Snyman’s account. 

Keating had a contract for the supply and maintenance of Rolfin lights, for the police allegedly said to be worth R1bn. 

The properties searched included Phahlane’s home in Sable Hills, Keating’s FDA offices and home. 

Phahlane, Snyman and Keating have denied the allegations against them.  


Read more on:    ipid  |  kgomotso phahlane  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EFF condemns police for Free State man's death during protest

2018-02-07 20:54

Inside News24

 
/News
ANALYSIS: SONA, NEC and Zuma drama — is there an end in sight?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:40 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:40 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday 7 February 2018-02-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 