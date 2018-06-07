 

Phahlane off the hook, after corruption case withdrawn

2018-06-07 14:06

Alex Mitchley

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. (File)

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is no longer an accused in a fraud, money laundering and corruption case after the matter was withdrawn against him in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Read: Corruption charges withdrawn against former top cop Khomotso Phahlane

It is alleged that Phahlane and his wife Beauty Phahlane were given cars by their co-accused, car dealer Durand Snyman, which were paid for by a police contractor who allegedly received billions in forensic contracts.

Prosecutor advocate Dries van Rensburg had to withdraw the matter against the Phahlanes and Snyman after the court dismissed an application for another postponement.

At the court appearance meant for the arrangement of a trial date, Van Rensburg asked for a three-month postponement to complete investigations, the docket and to finalise the charge sheet.

Van Rensburg told the court that investigations had expanded and more people could be added to the charge sheet.

He said three forensic reports on tender irregularities at the South African Police Service, the bidding processes in a number of contracts between service providers and the police, and the cash flow of certain contracts were in the process of being completed.

Postponement 'not in the interests of justice'

"The contents of these reports may play a huge role in this prosecution," said Van Rensburg.

Furthermore, he told the court that there was a High Court application pending relating to the search and seizure of documents belonging to Snyman, which may also hold evidence needed for prosecution.

Attorney Piet Du Plessis, acting on behalf of the Phahlanes, opposed the postponement, asking that the matter be struck from the roll.

"It's clear that there are substantial investigations outstanding in the matter," said Du Plessis, adding that the investigations would take some time to complete.

He said the postponement was not in the interests of justice as his clients had the right to a speedy trial.

Du Plessis said full disclosure had still not been made and that the defence was only in possession of a draft charge sheet.

No delays from defence

Advocate Piet van Wyk, SC, for Snyman, argued that it was not in the interests of justice for his client to keep incurring financial costs for coming to court just for investigations to remain outstanding.

He said there had been no delays from the side of the defence and that the previous postponement was for the arrangement for a trial date, not for further investigations.

"We are going backwards now, back to investigations," said Van Wyk.

He also told the court that several witnesses and possible suspects were still being interviewed and if more suspects were added to the charge sheet, it would take the matter back to bail stage.

Magistrate Nicola Setshoege dismissed the State's application for a postponement.

"The application for postponement would be prejudicial for the accused," said Setshoege.

R5bn in contracts for FDA 

Setshoege also said that the pronouncement that additional suspects may be arrested indicated that the process would be even more drawn out.

"They should be afforded a speedy trial in the matter."

News24 previously reported that the allegations of corruption against the former acting national police commissioner surfaced more than a year ago, as questions arose about how he could afford a multimillion-rand home.


Khomotso Phahlane's house (Supplied to News24)

The allegations escalated recently as the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) included police supplier Keith Keating and his company, Forensic Data Analysts (FDA), to its investigation.

In December, a joint operation between the Hawks and IPID saw a raid on seven properties connected to Keating and Phahlane.

READ MORE: IPID inside estate to raid acting top cop's home

It was revealed last year that FDA had allegedly received R5bn in SAPS contracts since 2010.

IPID believes Keating had made payments for vehicles for Phahlane, his wife and sister, facilitated through Snyman.

Read more on:    saps  |  khomotso phahlane  |  pretoria  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former magistrate in court on fraud charges amounting to R5m

39 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
'It was a cold blooded murder': Watch the moment Henri van Breda is sentenced
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, June 6 2018-06-06 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 