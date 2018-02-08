 

Phahlane, wife, car dealer appear in court for corruption

2018-02-08 11:17

Angelique Serrao

Khomotso Phahlane. (File, Netwerk24)

Pretoria - Former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, his wife Beauty Phahlane and car dealer Durand Snyman appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday morning, after handing themselves to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

The Phahlanes and Snyman, who have been charged with corruption, were each granted R10 000 bail and the case was postponed to March 12.

IPID has alleged that Snyman gave the Phahlanes vehicles which were paid for by a police contractor, who received billions in forensic contracts.

Snyman said he sponsored the cars, but IPID says it can prove this was not the case.

IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said that they have a strong case against Phahlane.

He said for months the directorate had been told that they had no case against Phahlane. However, Thursday's appearance showed their detractors that they were wrong.

"We took our evidence to the NPA and they have agreed there is a case," Dlamini said. 

He said IPID had been vilified, their investigators harassed with false cases opened against them "all in defence of one person". 

The case against the Phahlanes and Snyman was postponed for disclosures. Moses said they were ready for the disclosures and that the disclosures alone would show that they had a strong case.

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan, who was the original complainant in the case, said he would call for a life sentence against Phahlane.

He said he and his assistant, attorney Sarah Jane Trent, who had been arrested over this case and had her phone forcibly removed, wanted to see justice done. He added that they would not stop in their pursuit to stop the capture of the criminal justice system.

O'Sullivan also said he had his sights on uncovering criminal elements in the National Prosecuting Authority.

Phahlane has been facing allegations of corruption by the IPID for over a year, and there are questions on how he could afford a multi-million rand home.

The allegations escalated recently, with IPID including in their investigation police supplier Keith Keating and his company, Forensic Data Analysts (FDA).

In December, a joint operation between the Hawks and IPID saw seven properties connected to Keating and Phahlane raided.

It was revealed last year that Keating's company FDA had allegedly received R5bn in SAPS contracts since 2010.

IPID believes Keating had paid for vehicles for Phahlane, his wife and sister, facilitated through Snyman.

The vehicles were allegedly purchased under a fake name, John Doe, and Keating allegedly paid for them by putting money into Snyman's account.

Keating had a contract for the supply and maintenance of Rolfin lights, for the police - allegedly said to be worth R1bn.

The properties searched included Phahlane's home in Sable Hills and Keating's FDA offices and home.

Phahlane, Snyman and Keating previously denied the allegations against them.

