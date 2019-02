The ANC launched its 13-track album – a mix of dance, jazz, gospel and kwaito – in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Friday night and among the songs is "Phakama Ramaphosa", an ode to its president Cyril Ramaphosa.

With a high number of first-time youth voters expected to take part in the May 8 national and provincial elections, parties are hoping to up the good vibes towards them with some cool tracks.

At the launch, former police minister Fikile "Fearfokol" Mbalula shunned the traditional "how ya feeling Joburg?" with a speech praising Ramaphosa as a "skillful negotiator" and a "methodical leader".

The choreography featured a mixture of traditional and hip-hop moves, as artists showcased the songs available on iTunes and Spotify.

The EFF has also been busy uploading its songs, some of which feature samples of its leader Julius Malema's speeches to a dance beat. Both parties have recorded the old favourite "Zizojika Izinto".

Former president Jacob Zuma's crowd-pleaser "uMshini Wam'" did not appear to get a listing on the latest ANC release.

The DA launches its manifesto on Saturday and is bound to release its own election tunes too.