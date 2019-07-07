 

Philippi East: 72-hour action plan initiated after 11 people killed in Cape Town suburb

2019-07-07 19:38

Kaveel Singh

(Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Eleven fatal shootings have occurred in Philippi East in the Western Cape since Friday, prompting local police to initiate a 72-hour action plan.

"The [plan] entails [a] lockdown and operations in the area that are conducted by public order police, [the] K9 Unit and Flying Squad members. From an investigation perspective, detectives [at] Crime Intelligence are hard at work following leads that could result in the arrest of the perpetrators of these incidents," police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, five men, aged 18 to 39, were shot dead and one was injured in two separate shooting incidents.

"The motive for these shooting incidents remains the subject of an intensive police investigation," Van Wyk said.

"Western Cape police undertake to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and safety as well as calm is restored to the area. A further appeal is made to community members to remain calm and allow the police to apprehend those involved."

On Friday, unknown suspects killed six women, aged 18 to 26, in Marcus Garvey in Philippi East at around 22:55.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.

No winners in Saturday's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-07-06 21:31
