Phoenix triple murder: I forgive my wife, but this man is a danger to society

Sentencing in the Phoenix triple murder case is expected in the Durban High Court on Friday. (iStock)

An emotional Sagren Govindsamy said he had forgiven his wife after he learned she had an affair prior to her and his daughters being murdered.



"I don't know how long I will get over it. Although she had an affair, she was my wife and we did things as a family. The children were happy."

Govindsamy was speaking in the Durban High Court on Thursday in mitigation of sentencing.

Colin Pillay, 47, was found guilty on three counts of murder for killing Jane Govindsamy and her two daughters, Denisha and Rackelle, on September 20, 2018, in their home in Thasvir Mansions, Phoenix.

Govindsamy said he and Jane had healed their relationship and were reconciling.



"The week before the incident, the Sunday, Jane came into the lounge, she was all over me, she just wanted to get close to me. We spent the whole night together. I forgive her for what she did. Humans make mistakes."

He, however, lashed out at Pillay who still denies committing the crime despite overwhelming evidence.

"What is the reason he had to take their lives? The children had bright futures and they were working toward that. This man is a danger to society."







Govindsamy said he was having a difficult time since losing his family.



"This one year has been so disastrous because I almost lost my job. I have sleepless nights. I just pray that the court will take into consideration that the way they were murdered was not called for. We still don't know the reason why."

He added: "People like this should not be in society. They pose a danger to society."

Govindsamy said he had also lost his home.

"I am now living with my mum. My life is at a standstill. I cannot do anything, I am not emotionally well."

He said he also feared losing his mother.

"She has high blood sugar and high blood pressure. Her pressure is high because she thinks about Jane. A month before the incident, my mother broke her hip. Jane and the kids visited her. They were close."

Wealth of evidence

Senior prosecutor Cheryl Naidu lambasted Pillay for calling for a lenient sentence.

"The accused has not shown one iota of remorse. His arrogant attitude and demeanor from the time this trial started continue unabated."

She said despite claiming to have loved Jane, he killed her in a brutal manner.

"She is the one he claimed to have loved for nine years, yet he stabbed her and left her for dead. He left and went away like the coward that he is.

"Even when given the opportunity, with a wealth of evidence against him, he still stands there and professes his innocence and chooses to blame everybody else."

Naidu added South Africa was one of the top five countries in the world where femicide was prominent, and called for the harshest sentence, life imprisonment.

"The time has come for the accused to dine at a banquet of his own consequences."

Judge Philip Nkosi is expected to sentence Pillay on Friday.