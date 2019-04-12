 

PIC: 13 cars damaged, man critically injured as bricks and fists fly in Vanderbijlpark bar brawl

2019-04-12 11:14

Riaan Grobler

The scene of the brawl in Vanderbijlpark where 13 cars were damaged.

The scene of the brawl in Vanderbijlpark where 13 cars were damaged. (Supplied)

One man was left critically injured in the early hours of Friday morning after he was injured in a bar fight outside the MCafe restaurant in Hendrik Van Eck Road in Vanderbijlpark.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived on the scene after 02:20 and found the local authorities already in attendance.

"Two petrol attendants were found treating a patient lying on the pavement," Meiring told News24. "The garage is just opposite the bar. They saw what happened and ran over to help."

According to Meiring, three men arrived at the bar and a scuffle soon ensued. The men were then thrown out of the establishment, where the fighting continued.

"They were throwing bricks around, it was quite violent," Meiring said. "Thirteen cars were damaged in this fight."

One of the men tried to stop the fight and was injured in the process.

"Paramedics assessed the man, believed to be in his 30s, and found that he had sustained numerous injuries which left him in a critical condition.

"The man was treated for his injuries and provided with several advanced life support interventions, before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

"Two other men were assessed on the scene and found to have sustained minor injuries. Both men refused treatment and were later handed over to the SAPS," Meiring said. 

A representative of MCafe, who identified himself only as Humphry, confirmed the incident, but could not elaborate as he had not witnessed the fight. 

Meiring said the matter is being investigated. 

Big payout for tonight's Daily Lotto winner 2019-04-11 21:33
