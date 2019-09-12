 

PIC: 20 injured as Cape Town train derails at Bellville station

2019-09-12 10:28

Tammy Petersen

Train derailment at Bellville station. (Yusuf Abramjee, Twitter)

Train derailment at Bellville station. (Yusuf Abramjee, Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Some 20 passengers have been treated for minor injuries after a train derailed at Bellville station on Thursday morning, according to Metrorail.

Three carriages of the Cape Town-bound train derailed at about 06:08 on the Kuils River side of the station, the commuter rail service operator said.

Two passenger trailers and a motor coach were affected.

"Recovery of the derailed carriages and assessment of infrastructure is expected to take several hours and service status updates will continue to be posted to all regional passenger information channels."

The injured passengers had no visible injuries and were treated on the scene, Metrorail said in a statement.

Commuters on the affected train route were advised to find alternative transport as some lines were rerouted, suspended or experienced delays of up to an hour.

Recovery efforts were under way.

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SABC says it's dealing with cases against staff left 'by the previous management'

30 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Over R200k goes to two Daily Lotto players 2019-09-11 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 