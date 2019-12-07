 

PICS | 4 children, adult killed after vehicle tears apart in Centurion crash

2019-12-07 15:40

Jenna Etheridge

Five people died in a collision in Centurion (Supplied by ER24)

Five people died in a collision in Centurion (Supplied by ER24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An adult and four children were killed "in a horrific collision" in Centurion on Saturday afternoon, Gauteng paramedics said.

When emergency services arrived at the N14 near the Wierda onramp around 14:00, they found "one of the vehicles completely torn apart", said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

"All of its occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Paramedics found that four young children and an adult had succumbed to their injuries," he said.

Two women from the same vehicle and the male driver from the second vehicle were moderately injured.

Vermaak said authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

(Supplied by ER24)

Five people died in a collision in Centurion on Saturday (Supplied by ER24)

Read more on:    pretoria  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATE: Orkney mining rescue operation expected to take three days

2019-12-07 14:19

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
WATCH | Sea Point drowning: Three teens memorialised at funeral service
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Friday 2019-12-06 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 