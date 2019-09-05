PIC | 'Almost like a dungeon': Kidnappers held Amy'Leigh in 'a dump'

The room where six-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager was held after being kidnapped from her school on Monday was dirty, dark and "almost like a dungeon".

A security source close to the investigation into Amy'Leigh's kidnapping said she had been kept in "appalling conditions".

"It was no place for a child; hell, it was not fit for any human."

She was not held at the Shakespeare Inn Hotel, as reported elsewhere. "I can't disclose the exact location, but it was a dump," the source said.

The room where Amy'Leigh de Jager was held. (PHOTO: Supplied)

On Wednesday, three people were arrested for the kidnapping of Amy'Leigh, who was snatched from her mother's car at the Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark.



One of the three people arrested for the kidnapping is a teacher at her school, News24 reported earlier.

The teacher was "known to the family", Amy'Leigh's father Wynand de Jager told News24 on Thursday. Two other sources, a parent and a family friend, who wish to remain anonymous, told News24 the suspect was a personal friend of the De Jager family.

The security source was intimately involved with the police investigation since Monday.

'Suitcases packed'

He told News24 that the suspects "had their suitcases packed" and were preparing to skip town.

Four men drove off in a white Toyota Fortuner after they snatched Amy'Leigh from her mother's car at the school.

Police launched a manhunt while her distraught parents waited at the Vanderbijlpark police station for any news.

Amy'Leigh was dropped off by her kidnappers between 02:00 and 02:30 on Tuesday on a street close to the Shakespeare Inn Hotel in Vanderbijlpark.

Two people - a man and a woman - took her to the Vanderbijlpark police station, where she was reunited with her parents.

"They underestimated the police," the source said of the suspects. "The work done by the police has been exemplary."

Three arrested

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, one man and two women were arrested just before midnight on Wednesday.

"During an intelligence-driven operation, members from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit arrested three suspects last night in connection with the kidnapping of Amy'Leigh de Jager," Naidoo said in a statement on Thursday.

"I applaud the unwavering commitment shown by the investigators and members of Crime Intelligence in this case", said police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

"These members have worked around the clock ever since Amy'Leigh's kidnapping was reported to us, and such dedication is very encouraging," he said.

According to Naidoo, the three suspects were in police custody and were expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Friday.



