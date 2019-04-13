 

PIC: Dog, hikers rescued in separate incidents in the Western Cape

2019-04-13 15:57

Kamva Somdyala

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

A group of hikers and a dog were rescued by Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) services in two separate incidents this week.

A dog named Simon had to be rescued in Murdoch Valley between Simonstown and Cape Point in the Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town.

WSAR responded to an activation call that the dog had become stuck under a rock in the area.

"Multiple services including the City of Cape Town fire and rescue, the Cape Medical Response (CMR) and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and the SPCA responded to the call where the medium sized dog became stuck under a huge rock after chasing a dassie."

WSAR reported that they used a ceiling hook to snatch the K9's collar, whose name is Simon, who was then freed from the 3m deep opening.

 

dog 

(Cape Medical Response Facebook page)

"After it was confirmed that we [WSAR] were not required [anymore], our teams were stood down. Simon, the K9 had reportedly emerged uninjured and in good spirits after his ordeal," WSAR added.

Chased by baboons in restricted area

In the other incident, two men, a woman and a girl were hiking to the Crystal Pools section in the restricted Steenbras River gorge, south of Gordon’s Bay, WSAR said.

A rescue call was activated after the group "fled up to the gorge after being harassed by some baboons".

"While WSAR rescue mountaineers and logistical support crew were placed on precautionary standby, conservation rangers from the City of Cape Town drove to the head of the gorge and hiked downwards with the aim of locating the stricken hiking party," WSAR said in a statement.

The hikers were located, uninjured and were escorted to safety.

