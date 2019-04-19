 

PIC: Driver flees after crashing into 10 cyclists, killing one

2019-04-19 09:21

Tammy Petersen

The scene where a car knocked down 10 cyclists, killing one.

The scene where a car knocked down 10 cyclists, killing one. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A motorist who allegedly crashed into a group of cyclists, killing one and injuring two others, is on the run after fleeing the accident scene in Centurion.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, said the Toyota Tazz crashed into 10 cyclists on the R55 at about 06:00 on Friday.

One cyclist died at the scene, while two others - accompanied by the uninjured seven - were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The driver ran away [from] after the accident. One passenger from the car stayed behind and has been treated for minor injuries," Mahamba confirmed.

"Because [we know his identity], we request he hand himself over to the police so that a statement can be obtained to establish what happened."

tazz

The Toyota Tazz that knocked down 10 cyclists, killing one. (Twitter)

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pretoria  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The time has come for a godly government - ACDP's Meshoe

2019-04-19 08:11

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
SEE: Tonight's Daily Lotto results 2019-04-17 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 