 

PIC: Drunk driver nabbed after near crash with officers – with dop still in cup holder

2019-04-22 10:12

Tammy Petersen

A glass filled with alcohol and ice was found in a cup holder after officers stopped a driver heavily under the influence of alcohol. (Picture: Supplied)

A glass filled with alcohol and ice was found in a cup holder after officers stopped a driver heavily under the influence of alcohol. (Picture: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A drunk driver who narrowly missed a head-on collision with City of Cape Town auxiliary law enforcement officers was not in good spirits when he was arrested after being found with a drink, complete with a couple of ice blocks, in his car’s cupholder, authorities said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wayne Dyason said only quick evasive action after the car “came across the road” avoided a crash on Bosmansdam Road in Bothasig on Sunday night.

“[The officers] stopped the car and found the driver heavily under the influence of alcohol. A glass filled with alcohol and ice was found in a cup holder next to the gear shift. He was arrested and charged for driving under the influence,” Dyason said.

ALSO READ: You won't get nabbed for eating a hot cross bun, says traffic authority

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said since the start of the Easter weekend, 17 people have been killed in vehicle crashes across the province.These casualties comprised 11 pedestrians, three drivers and three passengers, he said.

Meanwhile, Dyason said a law enforcement officer was hospitalised after being struck by a bottle while responding to a noise complaint in Pelican Park.

“Some members of the community turned on the officers forcing them to summon assistance. One officer was struck by a bottle thrown at him. The glass shards caused cuts to the head and neck and he was rushed to hospital,” Dyason said.

“A suspect was arrested. These attacks on officers are of great concern. It hampers service delivery and endangers the safety of City staff.”

NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS: Cape Town's chicken roadside sellers

2019-04-22 09:16

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto winner scores R191 000! 2019-04-21 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 