PIC | Jailhouse baroque: Student nabbed after allegedly trying to sell university's stolen R60K cello for R6K

Undercover police arrested a University of the Free State music student who allegedly tried to sell a R60 000 cello which had been stolen from an orchestra that performed at the university's concert.

It is alleged that he tried to sell the instrument for R6 000 on Facebook and that people outside of South Africa showed interest.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the cello disappeared at the event in September when the orchestra decided to take a break and left their musical instruments behind.

"Upon their return after dinner, a professor realised that one of the instruments was missing. Enquiries were made to students regarding the missing cello and no one could account. A case of theft was opened and registered at Parkweg [police station] for further investigation.

#sapsFS Parkweg #SAPS Tracing Task Team arrested 25yr-old music student for theft of ochestra instrument worth R60 000 @ University of Free State today. It was also alleged that he was asking R6000 for the instrument on Facebook. TMhttps://t.co/pNsxlQjsQk pic.twitter.com/Z5IPQOBrW8 — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 9, 2020

Then, on Thursday this week – more than three months after the instrument disappeared – police received a tip-off.

"On Thursday, at about 11:00, the Parkweg Tracing Task Team received information about a person who was allegedly selling a musical instrument that fit the description of the one which had been reported missing," Makhele said.

They followed up and were led to a house in Parkweg where the student lived, where they waited until he returned home.

"He was surprised by officers who requested to see the instrument. After going through the instrument which had been painted in a different colour, police established through visible markings that the cello was the one stolen from the university. The suspect failed to [tell] police why the cello was in his possession and was arrested," Makhele said.

He is expected to appear in court soon on charges of theft and the possession of suspected stolen property.



