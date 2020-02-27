 

PIC | Khayelitsha man arrested for possession of Prasa cables worth R300K

2020-02-27 15:21

Cebelihle Mthethwa

(iStock)

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Khayelitsha after he was allegedly found in possession of stolen Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) cables worth R300 000.

The police found the cables in a container in Site C that allegedly belonged to the man.

"Once charged, the suspect will make a court appearance in the Khayelitsha [Magistrate's Court] to face the charge against him," Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said.

"Cable theft has a detrimental effect on the economy of our country, and we urge the public to report any suspicious behaviour in this regard to Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using our mobile application My SAPS."

Meanwhile in Delft, a 25-year-old woman was arrested after she was allegedly found in possession of a gun.

According to Traut, she had a 9mm Norinco pistol and two rounds of ammunition.

"She will make a court appearance in Blue Downs [Magistrate's Court] once she has been charged," Traut said.

prasa cables
Stolen cables. (Supplied: SAPS)

