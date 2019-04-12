PIC: Knysna's Featherbed cruiser taking on water

Knysna residents woke up to the sight of its famous double decker Featherbed paddle cruiser leaning over to its side and taking on water, the National Sea Rescue Institute said on Friday.

NSRI Knysna station commander Jerome Simonis said their crew had been activated following a request for help around 06:30.

No one was on board the cruiser, which is popular with tourists, when it started taking on water overnight.

The NSRI duty crew, Knysna Fire and Rescue Services, Eden Emergency Hazmat Fire and Rescue, SA National Parks (SANParks) rangers and Knysna Law Enforcement responded.

Helped by the Featherbed Company owners and staff, extraction pumps were being used to get water out.

The cruiser was secured, but unstable, and laden with water. A salvage company was also on the scene to assess the situation, and what options were available.

The cruiser usually putters around the Knysna lagoon for a relaxing spot of sightseeing.

The paddle cruiser was built in Cape Town and towed up in 2003. The older craft, the John Benn has been going strong since 1988.