 

PIC: Another truck petrol-bombed in Cape Town, one injured

2019-08-10 16:20

Tammy Petersen and Ntwaagae Seleka

A bread truck was severely damaged in a blaze in Lwandle on Saturday. (Supplied)

A bread truck was severely damaged in a blaze in Lwandle on Saturday. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A truck assistant suffered burn wounds to his face and hands after a bread truck was allegedly petrol-bombed near Strand on Saturday.

This is the second incident of a truck being petrol-bombed in the area in less than a week. 

City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a team of 12 firefighters responded in two fire engines and a rescue vehicle at 13:30 to the burning truck on the corners of the N2 and Onverwacht street in Lwandle.

While extinguishing the blaze, they treated the man for his burn wounds.

"The fire was extinguished at 14:15 and the patient was transported to a nearby hospital by a Metro ambulance," Carelse said.

"The scene was handed over to the SAPS for further investigation."

A bread truck was severely damaged in a blaze in L

A bread truck was severely damaged in a blaze in Lwandle on Saturday. (Supplied)

Police have confirmed the incident. 

"Our crime scene experts are currently on the scene searching for more clues following a truck that was thrown with a petrol bomb [on Saturday] afternoon in Lwandle," police said in a statement. 

"The driver with his two passengers were at the corner of Onverwacht road and N2 highway in Lwandle waiting for robot to turn green when three unknown men approached them and threw the truck with petrol bomb and then [ran] away."

A case of malicious damaged to property was opened and is being investigated by Lwandle police detectives. 

Cape Town trucks targeted

On Wednesday, a truck driver broke his collarbone after fleeing from a truck that was petrol-bombed.

A video shows two truck drivers sitting inside a stationary truck, when the petrol bomb is thrown. Both men fled from the truck which was at a red light on Broadlands Road in Somerset West.

Western Cape trucks have increasingly become the targets of suspected criminal activity this year.

In June, an articulated truck was set alight on the N2, also in Somerset West, with some of the highway being closed, City of Cape Town traffic officials confirmed at the time.

Also in June, Bernard Groenewald died of his injuries after being petrol bombed on the N1, near Touws River.

And in May, Christopher Kgomo was killed on the N1 near De Doorns in the Western Cape when a boulder was thrown through his window.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Together again after being missing for 10 years: Koda the husky’s happy reunion

2019-08-10 15:25

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One Daily Lotto player is R400 000 richer! 2019-08-09 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 