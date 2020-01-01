PIC: Nine injured as taxi slams into palm tree in Cape Town

Nine people were injured when their taxi crashed into a palm tree in Cape Town's CBD on Tuesday night, paramedics said on Wednesday.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the fire department, Metro EMS and another private service arrived to help the injured, but most appeared to have sustained minor knee and whiplash injuries.

One woman's knee was more severely injured and she was treated on the scene.

Three other people, including the driver declined going to hospital, but six men and three women were transported to the New Somerset Hospital for further care.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

- Compiled by Jenni Evans