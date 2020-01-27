SEE | Notorious Durban drug kingpin found with gold-plated AK47

Police officers have seized a gold-plated AK47 and other guns and ammunition during the arrest of an alleged "notorious" drug kingpin in Phoenix, Durban.



Officers from various units arrested the kingpin, his wife and another suspect at Wareham Place on Friday, said Kwazulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

He said they had seized two pistols, a shotgun, an automatic rifle, five magazines, 10 cellphones, 3 digital video recorders and 287 rounds of ammunition.

They also confiscated 12 000 heroin capsules and R19 371 in cash.

The total value of these goods was estimated at R430 000.

Some of the exhibits seized during the operation in Phoenix (Supplied by SAPS)

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: "This notorious individual has been on our radar for a while.

"We will continue to pounce on such parasites who feed on the weak and desperate members of our society. We repeat our call for citizens to refrain from supporting such individuals and continue to report illegal activities to police."