PIC: Police appeal to public to help find missing 12-year-old Robertson girl

Police in Robertson in the Western Cape have appealed to the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl named Shariefa Adams.

Shariefa was last seen leaving her home on Friday to go to a shop in the area, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.

"She was reported missing by her grandmother yesterday. At the time of her disappearance, Shariefa was wearing a nightgown," Traut said on Tuesday.

She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Any person with information regarding her whereabouts is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Shariefa's disappearance comes during a wave of public outrage at the recent spate of murders, rapes and kidnappings of women and girls at the hands of men around the country.

'Dark period' for SA

Young Amy-Leigh de Jager, who is in Grade R at Laerskool Kollegepark, was snatched from her mother by four men outside her school around 07:40 in Vanderbijlpark on Monday.

She was reunited with her family after a frantic 24-hour search.

On Wednesday, police in Durban confirmed that three children and a teenage girl had been hanged, allegedly by their stepfather. A manhunt has been launched to find the suspect.

Multiple marches took place in Cape Town on Wednesday, with the University of Cape Town beginning a day of mourning and activism outside Parliament, and others protesting outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the World Economic Forum on Africa.

Ramaphosa on Tuesday described the past few days as a "dark period for South Africa" after many called on the president to address the issue.