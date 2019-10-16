 

PIC: R9m worth of counterfeit goods seized in Joburg raid, suspect arrested

2019-10-16 21:26

Ntwaagae Seleka

Counterfeit goods seized (Photo: Supplied)

Counterfeit goods seized (Photo: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng police's quest to remove counterfeit goods from Johannesburg has yielded more results, with R9m worth of the illicit goods being confiscated.

The raid targeting the illegal trade in counterfeit goods was conducted in the CBD on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said one suspect was arrested. 

"The police, together with officials from brand protectors, acted on information and pounced on a building in the inner city where they confiscated counterfeit goods worth R9m, pending final determination by the brand holders.

"The goods - including trousers, T-shirts, running shoes, belts and track pants from local and international brands - were found packed in big bags kept in storage units on different floors of an 11-storey building. Fake labels and branded stickers were also found during the raid."

Peters promised they would continue with these operations in the province.

The police are asking residents to co-operate with them and furnish information about people who are storing and trading in counterfeit goods across Gauteng.

Counterfeit goods
Counterfeit goods recovered in Johannesburg (Photo: Supplied)

Read more on:    saps  |  johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

R5m worth of dagga, destined for Namibia, seized in joint operation

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | State capture inquiry to hear more testimony from former Free State MEC on Estina dairy farm
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 21:36 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Goodwood 21:30 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player strikes it lucky 45 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 