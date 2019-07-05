 

PIC: Rider nowhere to be found as food delivery bike burns out in Cape Town

2019-07-05 16:07

Jenna Etheridge

The burnt out motorcycle in Gardens, Cape Town (Supplied)

A motorbike believed to be carrying food deliveries caught alight in Gardens, Cape Town, on Friday, the City's fire and rescue service said.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters rushed from the nearby Roeland Street station at around 11:29, to find the motorcycle well alight in Buitenkant Street.

A photo an eyewitness had taken showed the mangled, burnt bike with its front wheel up, on the side of the road, near the MyCiTi bus station and various food outlets.

"The motorcyclist absconded," Carelse said.

This was also confirmed by the City's traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman, who said that no rider was located when they arrived on the scene.

They cleared the scene just after noon.

Also read: Immigrant food couriers risk death on South African roads


