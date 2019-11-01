 

PIC: Sinkhole closes road in Delmas, motorists urged to use alternative route

2019-11-01 19:53

Ntwaagae Seleka

The sink hole on the R50 leading to Delmas. (Twitter, SAgovnews)

The sink hole on the R50 leading to Delmas. (Twitter, SAgovnews)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A sinkhole on both sections of the R50 leading to Delmas, Pretoria has led to the road's closure, and motorists have been urged to find alternative routes. 

Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport spokesperson Melitah Madiba said the precautionary measure was due to the road surface continuing to deteriorate as a result of the sinkhole.

"This after the department discovered the formation of a sinkhole depression on the R50/Delmas Road during routine maintenance. The steep gradient was temporarily filled for easy passage, with cracks being monitored and recorded daily. 

"The road is closed from an intersection at Elandsfontein Road as well as another intersection linking the R50 and R25. Access will be given to residents only," Madiba said.

Motorists are being advised to make use of a detour, the D781, which is a gravel road linking the R50 to the R25.

The closure is expected to be in effect for the foreseeable future as engineers and officials conduct studies to try and fix it.

The department thanked motorists in advance for their understanding, saying their safety was a top priority.

Read more on:    pretoria
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Muslim cemetery desecration case: Breakthrough imminent, says neighbourhood watch

2019-11-01 19:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Ssssurprise! 3.3m pregnant python rescued from KZN river
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:32 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Claremont 20:13 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners in Friday's draw 5 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 