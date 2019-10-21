 

PIC | Stolen sheep found stuffed inside boot of Mercedes-Benz

2019-10-21 20:23

Ntwaagae Seleka

The sheep in the boot. (Supplied via SAPS)

The sheep in the boot. (Supplied via SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A kicking noise coming from the boot of a Mercedes-Benz led Eastern Cape police officers to uncovering suspected stolen sheep stuffed inside it.

Officers patrolling on the N9 from Graaff-Reinet to Aberdeen had seen the vehicle parked along the road on Sunday and the owner claimed he was stuck without petrol, said police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni.

When officers heard a noise, they opened up the boot and found four sheep inside it.

Tonjeni said two men, aged 35 and 52, were arrested and the vehicle was also confiscated.

They were expected to appear in the Graaff-Reinet Magistrate's Court facing a charge of possession of suspected stolen stock/property.

The owner of the sheep, who is also from Aberdeen, was expected to identify his livestock soon.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga commended the officers for their vigilance and subsequent arrest of the suspects.

Ntshinga said the arrests were a clear sign that the police were winning the fight against stock theft in the province.

Meanwhile, an operation by the Mthatha stock theft unit and Sulenkama visible policing led to the recovery of a herd of 20 sheep and 19 lambs.

The animals were found hidden in the Ethwa forest.

Tonjeni said no one had been arrested and the animals have been handed over to the owner who had earlier positively identified the livestock.

Read more on:    grahamstown  |  crime  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Day Zero not on horizon for Gauteng as Vaal Dam levels drop, say officials

2019-10-21 19:53

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Python that survived stabbing and stoning set free
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 09:40 AM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

Cape Town 07:18 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: No Sunday jackpot winners 2019-10-20 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 