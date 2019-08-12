 

PICS: Students evacuated as fire breaks out at Stellenbosch University res

2019-08-12 20:27

Jenni Evans

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

A fire broke out at Stellenbosch University's Huis ten Bosch women's residence on Monday night, the university's spokesperson said. 

"As far as we know, all of the students were evacuated," said Martin Viljoen. 

The residence usually accommodates 164 students. 

Viljoen said the fire is understood to have started at around 19:30. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

The university plans to find alternative accommodation for the students, and will offer counselling. 

This is a developing story.

Huis ten Bosch

Stellenbosch university Huis ten Bosch residence on fire. (Picture supplied)

