PICS: 12 injured in horrific KZN crash

What To Read Next

Durban – Twelve people have sustained serious injuries after a horrific taxi crash on the M1 Higginson Highway over the N2 bridge on Wednesday morning, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

A taxi and a car collided before the taxi overturned and trapping people as it lay on its side, said Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

Also read: Multiple children injured in crash on 1st day of school

"Three people were found entrapped in the taxi and Advanced Life Support Paramedics together with [the] fire department worked to stabilise them in the vehicle before carefully extricating them."

Jamieson said the injured people were taken to various hospitals.