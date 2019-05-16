 

PICS: 2 cars crash into Kruger Park's gates in 2 hours

2019-05-16 13:08

Riaan Grobler

The bakkie that crashed through a guard house at the Kruger National Park.

The bakkie that crashed through a guard house at the Kruger National Park. (Supplied)

One person has been arrested and three injured following two separate accidents at the Kruger National Park within the space of two hours on Wednesday night. 

In a tweet on Thursday morning, the park posted pictures of a bakkie that had smashed through the wall of a guard house. An empty bottle of Castle Milk Stout can be seen on the back of the bakkie. 

The first crash, however, happened earlier in the evening, at around 21:00, at the Paul Kruger gate, according to Isaac Phaahla, general manager of communications and marketing at the Kruger National Park. 

kruger

An empty milk stout bottle on the back of the bakkie that crashed into a Kruger Park guard house. (Supplied)

"The vehicle just smashed through the gate, reversed and drove off. Number plates have been retrieved and Skukuza SAPS are investigating," Phaahla told News24. 

The second incident happened two hours later, at around 23:00.

"The [bakkie] smashed through the gate and into the guard house. Three people were injured, one was ferried to hospital but has since been discharged and charged with driving under the influence and negligence as well as damage to property," Phaahla said. 

kruger

The aftermath of a crash at Kruger Park on Wednesday night. (Supplied)

According to the Kruger Park's latest Twitter update, the arrested person is expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

