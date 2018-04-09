 

PICS: 7 of the 16 'Sun City' prison escapees are accused of murder

2018-04-09 20:10

Iavan Pijoos

Seven of the 16 prisoners who escaped from Johannesburg Correctional Centre in the early hours of Monday morning, were awaiting trial for murder.

Three others were arrested for rape, five for robbery, one for armed robbery and one for housebreaking.

Correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the awaiting trial prisoners escaped through a pipe shaft at the prison, better known as Sun City, and used an object to break the wall before proceeding to the fence.

Nxumalo said the escape happened around 03:00 from the Medium A section of the prison.

Here are the wanted escapees:


Siphiwe Khuma, 34, arrested in 2018 for robbery. (Supplied)


Thabane Nkosi, 34, arrested in 2018 for robbery. (Supplied)



Tumelo Mosikoe, 32, arrested in 2018 for housebreaking. (Supplied)
 


Smaga Mtshali, 44, arrested in 2018 for robbery. (Supplied)


Nkosiyazi Phungula, 27, arrested in 2017 for murder. (Supplied)



Ntobeko Hlatshwayo, 32, arrested in 2017 for murder. (Supplied)



Sabelo Ongubane, 30, immigrant arrested in 2017 for murder. (Supplied)


Martin Piliminta, 30, immigrant arrested in 2016 for murder. (Supplied)

Thabane Gwala, 27, arrested in 2016 for armed robbery. (Supplied)



Percy Matimba Chauke, 37, arrested in 2017 for rape. (Supplied)


Thambanqa Msezane, 23, arrested in 2017 for rape. (Supplied)



Hlanganiso Sibanda, 29, immigrant arrested in 2015 for rape. (Supplied)


 

Nkosinathi Siphesihle Manyoni, 23, arrested in 2017 for murder. (Supplied)



Sibonelo Nkosingphile Thwala, 24, arrested in 2018 for murder. (Supplied)



Shonela Showe, age unknown, arrested in 2017 for murder. (Supplied)

 


Mthokozisi Dladla, 26, arrested in 2017 for robbery. (Supplied)



Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boulders Beach penguins fall victim to bird flu outbreak

2018-04-09 19:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Tall ship built for sailors of all abilities docks in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:56 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 17:06 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 7 2018-04-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 