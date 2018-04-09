PICS: 7 of the 16 'Sun City' prison escapees are accused of murder

Seven of the 16 prisoners who escaped from Johannesburg Correctional Centre in the early hours of Monday morning, were awaiting trial for murder.



Three others were arrested for rape, five for robbery, one for armed robbery and one for housebreaking.

Correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the awaiting trial prisoners escaped through a pipe shaft at the prison, better known as Sun City, and used an object to break the wall before proceeding to the fence.



Nxumalo said the escape happened around 03:00 from the Medium A section of the prison.



Here are the wanted escapees:



Siphiwe Khuma, 34, arrested in 2018 for robbery. (Supplied)

Tumelo Mosikoe, 32, arrested in 2018 for housebreaking. (Supplied)

Smaga Mtshali, 44, arrested in 2018 for robbery. (Supplied)



Nkosiyazi Phungula, 27, arrested in 2017 for murder. (Supplied)

Ntobeko Hlatshwayo, 32, arrested in 2017 for murder. (Supplied)

Sabelo Ongubane, 30, immigrant arrested in 2017 for murder. (Supplied)



Martin Piliminta, 30, immigrant arrested in 2016 for murder. (Supplied)

Thabane Gwala, 27, arrested in 2016 for armed robbery. (Supplied)

Percy Matimba Chauke, 37, arrested in 2017 for rape. (Supplied)



Thambanqa Msezane, 23, arrested in 2017 for rape. (Supplied)

Hlanganiso Sibanda, 29, immigrant arrested in 2015 for rape. (Supplied)

Nkosinathi Siphesihle Manyoni, 23, arrested in 2017 for murder. (Supplied)

Sibonelo Nkosingphile Thwala, 24, arrested in 2018 for murder. (Supplied)

Shonela Showe, age unknown, arrested in 2017 for murder. (Supplied)







Mthokozisi Dladla, 26, arrested in 2017 for robbery. (Supplied)








