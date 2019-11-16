PICS: 9 dead as Toyota bakkie, Avanza collide in Limpopo

The scene of the collision which claimed the lives of nine people on Saturday afternoon (Supplied/SAPS)

Police in Hoedspruit outside Phalaborwa in Limpopo are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a horrific head-on collision claimed the lives of nine people on Saturday afternoon.



The collision happened on the R531 towards Swadini, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"It is alleged that a Toyota bakkie collided head-on with a Toyota Avanza travelling from the direction of Hoedspruit," Mojapelo said, adding that during the collision, eight people died on the scene while two others were transported to hospital.

One of them later died in hospital.

Members of the Endangered Species Unit of the SAPS were also summoned to the scene after the discovery of a consignment of buckets full of snake skins, dried star fish, dried crabs and a lot of other marine dead animals.

Eight people died on the scene while two others were transported to hospital. (Supplied/SAPS).

They were apparently carried in the back of the bakkie. Investigations into their origin are unfolding.



"It is not yet established how many people were inside each vehicle and the process of identifying the deceased is still underway. “The cause of the accident is still unknown, but police investigations are ongoing," Mojapelo said.





*Images have been edited due to their graphic nature





