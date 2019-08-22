 

PICS: Around 11 houses burnt in St Francis before fire contained

2019-08-22 20:00

Jenna Etheridge

A house alight in St Francis Bay (Kouga Municipality)

An estimated 11 houses have been burnt in a fire in St Francis Bay on Thursday, the Kouga Municipality said.

"The fire has been contained, but the situation is being closely monitored in case of flare-ups," spokesperson Laura-Leigh Randall told News24.

She said dampening and mopping up was underway.

Two helicopters and 85 firefighters battled the blaze at Lyme Road North.

Assistance was requested from the Sarah Baartman District Municipality and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

It is not yet known what started the fire.

In December, a runaway fire just a short distance away in Walton Road destroyed 11 houses and damaged a few others.

