 

PICS: Arson suspected after fire destroys train coach, carriage in Somerset West

2019-08-08 20:48

Correspondent

Train fire in Somerset West on August 8. (Supplied)

Train fire in Somerset West on August 8. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A case of arson is being investigated after a train caught alight in Somerset West on Thursday afternoon, Western Cape police said.

Firefighters rushed to the Van Der Stel station at around 15:45, said City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

Two firefighting vehicles, a rescue vehicle and 12 staff members were used, and the fire was extinguished at 18:05.

"One coach and a carriage was completely destroyed by the fire. No injuries were reported and the scene was handed over to Prasa [Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa] representatives," said Carelse.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the police were investigating the circumstances.

Train fire in Somerset West. (Supplied)

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter



Read more on:    cape town  |  public transport  |  arson  |  trains  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A backyard dweller's plea: 'All I am asking for is for a house so that I can die in dignity'

2019-08-08 20:15

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lit long weekend for 1 Daily Lotto player 0 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 