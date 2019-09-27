PICS | At least two killed in 10-vehicle crash on N1 in Tshwane

Major accident on the N1 in Tshwane on September 27, 2019 (Supplied)

Two people have died and two others injured in a multi-vehicle accident on the N1 in Tshwane on Friday, according to officials.

Two trucks and eight light motor vehicles were involved, said Tshwane Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

One truck was completely burnt out while another was damaged but managed to be extinguished.

"One light motor vehicle [was] trapped underneath the truck and completely burned down with two deceased patients burnt beyond recognition," he said.

A woman with slight injuries and a man with moderate injuries were taken to hospital.

Mabaso said the accident may have been caused by poor visibility because of grass fires in the area.

The N1 between Petroport and Wallmansthal remained closed in both directions.