PICS: Boks commemorate World Cup win with matching tattoos of Springboks

Still in the celebratory haze of their Rugby World Cup win, some of the Springboks have decided to commemorate their victory with matching tattoos of a springbok and the Web Ellis trophy.

Springboks Bongi Mbonambi, RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff and Elton Jantjies organised with Fallen Heroes tattoo studio in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, to help them make their triumph last Saturday over England permanent.

Melody Kaye, an employee at the studio told News24 that while the team was top of the world, they remained humble after their victory.

"The Bokke were such sweet people, I can't believe that guys that just won the cup are so humble and kind", Kaye said.





South Africa's national rugby team embarked on a Trophy Tour on Thursday, starting in Pretoria - after beating England 32-12 in Yokohama, Japan - to show off the Web Ellis trophy. They took time out on Thursday evening from their busy schedule to celebrate their victory in a more personal way.

The Trophy Tour will now move to Port Elizabeth on Saturday, after supporters were wowed in Durban on Friday. The tour comes to an end on Monday in Cape Town.

While some of the Boks seemed to take the pain better than others, as artist Thys Uys did his magic, they all seemed happy with the end result, taking time to show off their newly acquired medals and tattoos.





The moment was captured by photographer Joe Fleming and you can see more of his work at @sotallrightnow on Instagram.