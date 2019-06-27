 

PICS: Bus stuck in large sinkhole in Port Elizabeth

2019-06-27 12:24

Duncan Alfreds

An Algoa Bus Company bus has been stuck in the sinkhole. (Councillor Gustav Rautenbach)

An Algoa Bus Company bus has been stuck in the sinkhole. (Councillor Gustav Rautenbach)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A large sinkhole in Port Elizabeth nearly swallowed a bus in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

An Algoa Bus Company bus was stuck in the sinkhole which opened on the corner of Vitry Avenue and Verdun Road in Lorraine, Port Elizabeth.

"I was at the scene as soon as I was informed about it. It was a burst water pipe because the water works guys came out and worked on it," Ward 8 Councillor Gustav Rautenbach told News24 on Thursday.

It appeared that the water had eroded the material under the tarred surface and either the driver could not see it because of the wet weather, or the weight of the bus opened it.

Despite the large size of the hole, the bus did not appear to be too badly damaged and no one was injured.

"After they pulled the bus out of the hole, it carried on," Rautenbach said.

Infrastructure

But the sinkhole does not surprise Rautenbach, who first became a councillor for Ward 8 in 2000.

"I've warned them since I became a councillor, since 2000, that the infrastructure is collapsing. The pipes are between 30 and 40 years old."

An Algoa Bus Company bus has been stuck in the sin

An Algoa Bus Company bus has been stuck in the sin

An Algoa Bus Company bus has been stuck in the sinkhole. (Councillor Gustav Rautenbach)

He said that the budget for Ward 8 was poor.

"The budget is really non-existent for the current financial year, ending on June 30. During the year, they took R500 000 away from my budget," said Rautenbach, who reported 20 burst pipes and water leaks since May 15.

Nelson Mandela Bay's Integrated Development Plan, adopted on June 19, lists Basic Service Delivery and Infrastructure Development as a key performance area of Local Government.

However, the IDP highlights that 61 out of 67 posts in the infrastructure and engineering directorate are vacant.

Rautenbach said he has written to the municipality to ask what its plan is for the burst water pipes.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  service delivery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Homeless killings: Three of the men murdered in Tshwane identified

2019-06-27 12:11

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two lucky winners tonight! 2019-06-26 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 