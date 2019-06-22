PICS: Cape Town storm causes damage to buildings, trees uprooted

A severe storm that hit Cape Town on Friday night has damaged a four-storey building and a number of trees have been uprooted by the strong winds.

The South African Weather Service issued severe weather alerts for the Western Cape this weekend. Cold, snow, strong winds and heavy rain has been forecast.

On Saturday morning Cape Town traffic services Richard Coleman told News24 that a business building in Bellville had structural damage and appeared to be unstable. The city building inspector has been activated, but no evacuations were required.

He added that several trees were uprooted but there were no road closures in Cape Town.

Meanwhile the R321 between Grabouw and Villiersdorp has been closed after the road was covered with sand and a fallen tree, blown over the strong winds, said Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.

Earlier on Saturday News24 reported a number of tips for members of the public to take note off during the storms.



A tree was uprooted on the R321 between Grabouw and Villiersdorp. (Supplied) A tree fell on to this kombi during storms in the Cape Town area on Friday night. (Arthur Dennis, Facebook)

