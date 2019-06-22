 

PICS: Cape Town storm causes damage to buildings, trees uprooted

2019-06-22 12:39

Correspondent

A severe storm that hit Cape Town on Friday night has damaged a four-storey building and a number of trees have been uprooted by the strong winds.

The South African Weather Service issued severe weather alerts for the Western Cape this weekend. Cold, snow, strong winds and heavy rain has been forecast.

On Saturday morning Cape Town traffic services Richard Coleman told News24 that a business building in Bellville had structural damage and appeared to be unstable. The city building inspector has been activated, but no evacuations were required.

He added that several trees were uprooted but there were no road closures in Cape Town.

Meanwhile the R321 between Grabouw and Villiersdorp has been closed after the road was covered with sand and a fallen tree, blown over the strong winds, said Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.

Earlier on Saturday News24 reported a number of tips for members of the public to take note off during the storms.

A tree was uprooted on the R321 between Grabouw an


A tree was uprooted on the R321 between Grabouw and Villiersdorp. (Supplied)

weather,storm

A tree fell on to this kombi during storms in the Cape Town area on Friday night. (Arthur Dennis, Facebook)

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police arrest 120 wanted suspects in parts of Gauteng

38 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Winning weekend feels all round for one lucky player 2019-06-21 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 