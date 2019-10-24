 

PICS | Car found at bottom of cliff as search for missing mom, children continues

2019-10-24 15:18

Jenni Evans

Ground search and rescue team abseiling down to rocks. (Supplied by Captain Malcolm Pojie, SAPS)

Ground search and rescue team abseiling down to rocks. (Supplied by Captain Malcolm Pojie, SAPS)

A vehicle has been found at the bottom of a sea cliff as the search for a missing mother and her two children in Herolds Bay continues.

The vehicle, a VW Caravelle believed to belong to missing Heidi Scheepers, was found at the bottom of a cliff when a search party noticed tyre tracks near a ledge in Voelklip, Herolds Bay, in the Southern Cape, police said on Thursday.

However, the mother and her two young children have not been found yet.

According to police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie, helicopters, divers and rock climbing specialists are working on finding them after they went missing on Tuesday.

"Nobody has been found," Pojie told News24 by phone, in between briefing rescue workers.

When the tracks were spotted, pieces of the vehicle were spotted in the sea and the search party's focus moved to the bushy and rocky area.

READ | Concern mounts for Southern Cape mom and children who went missing near George

The search party has been trying to make the most of low tides for their searches as the crashing seas of the high tide makes it more difficult for the divers near the cliffs.

Heidi, her children Cuzette, 6, and Hugo, 2, were reported missing after they parted company with father and husband Etienne on Tuesday afternoon at a beach car park in Herolds Bay.

They were supposed to see each other back home later.

He is understood to be a café owner and she runs a property network.

On Thursday morning, the relentless sound of a helicopter was heard over the area, while rescuers abseiled down the cliff to search.

An ambulance is on standby for medical assistance.

A helicopter helps search for the missing mum and

A helicopter helps search for the missing mum and her children. (Supplied by Captain Malcolm Pojie, SAPS)

The helicopter also scours the bushy area.

The helicopter also scours the bushy area. (Supplied by Captain Malcolm Pojie, SAPS)

The helicopter also scours the bushy area

An ambulance is at the ready for immediate treatment. (Supplied by Captain Malcolm Pojie, SAPS)

The helicopter also scours the bushy area

Bush searches in the area. (Supplied by Captain Malcolm Pojie, SAPS)

Scanning the ocean for the missing people

Scanning the ocean for the missing people. (Supplied by Captain Malcolm Pojie, SAPS)

