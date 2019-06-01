 

PICS: Car impaled by barrier, rescuers free trapped passenger

2019-06-01 19:26
(Supplied, Netcare 911)

(Supplied, Netcare 911)

A 19-year-old driver was ejected from his seat while a passenger had to be freed after the car they were driving in collided with a barrier in Roodepoort.

Paramedics first at the scene found a car crashed into an Armco barrier after losing control on the 'S bend' on Christiaan de Wet Road in Kloofendaal, Roodepoort.

"When paramedics assessed the scene they found that the Armco barrier had penetrated straight through the vehicle, trapping the passenger in the process," Shawn Herbst for Netcare 911 said.

The driver was found between a bush and a river some distance from the wreckage.

Once extricated, the passenger and driver were transported by ambulance under the care of an Advanced life support paramedic to hospital for further treatment.


(Supplied, Netcare 911)


(Supplied, Netcare 911)


(Supplied, Netcare 911)


