A security guard was shot during a cash-in-transit heist in Katlehong on Saturday morning.

The heist took place on the corner of Madia and Moloto Street in Tshongweni section.

According to police spokesperson Vish Naidoo, the robbers used a white Mercedes-Benz to ram into the cash-in-transit van.

There was an exchange of gunfire between security and the robbers, who had been joined by accomplices in two bakkies.

"The robbers overpowered the remaining guards. They then used explosives to gain entry to the cash-in-transit vehicle," Naidoo told News24.

The explosion caused the robbers' Mercedes-Benz to catch fire.

According to Naidoo, the robbers fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"No arrests have been made yet."

Naidoo said the wounded guard was taken to hospital and was receiving treatment.

