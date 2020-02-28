PICS | Cops looking for masked man who shot Cape Town attorney near his home

The man who allegedly shot and wounded attorney Jakes van der Merwe. (Supplied by SAPS)

Police on Friday released images of the man they believe shot and wounded a civil attorney in broad daylight near his home in Gardens, Cape Town.

The man was caught on surveillance footage in the quiet, tree-lined Constantia Road on the morning of February 12, when 53-year-old Jakes van der Merwe was ambushed while in his vehicle.

"The suspect, who is a white male, fired two shots at his victim from a seated position in his vehicle, wounding him in the neck," said Colonel Andrè Traut.

At the crime scene, a bullet hole was seen in the window on the driver's side of the grey Land Cruiser, and another on the metal panel between the driver and passenger windows.

In the images, the alleged shooter wears a mask and a Springboks supporter cap to disguise his identity.

He is wanted for attempted murder.

"We have reason to believe that the suspect was alone during the commission of the crime."

Police also released images of his silver/charcoal Hyundai H1 minibus.

In an unrelated incident in December, Cape Town advocate Vernon Jantjies was shot dead in an apparent hit at a petrol station in Mitchells Plain.

The murder followed those of prominent Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik and attorney Noorudien Hassan, all in the last few years.

Hassan was shot in his car outside his home in Lansdowne, Cape Town, on November 7, 2016.

Mihalik, who worked closely with Hassan, was shot dead while dropping off his children at Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard School in Green Point, Cape Town, on October 30, 2018.

If you recognise the man or the vehicle in the images, please contact Warrant Officer Shaun Bardien of Cape Town Central police on 082-469-3176 or 073-220-0653.You can also contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the mobile application MYSAPS to relay the information.