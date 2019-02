A horror crash on the N2 between Botrivier and Caledon on Friday is understood to have claimed the life of Springbok fullback Gysie Pienaar’s daughter.

Rene O'Ehley was killed in the collision.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed that a woman driving a VW Polo died in the crash, which involved three other vehicles – two Mercedes trucks and a Hilux bakkie.

The Polo collided with one of the trucks head-on.

O'Ehley, the sister of former Springbok and Sharks player Ruan Pienaar, lived in Bredasdorp and taught at Bredasdorp Primary.

Messages of condolences were on Saturday being posted on both Gysie and O'Ehley’s husband Edmund’s profiles.