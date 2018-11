What To Read Next

The scene in Sandton where a man crashed his car through a wall. (Netcare 911)

A driver lost control of his VW Polo and crashed through a wall in Sandton on Sunday.

Netcare 911 said in a statement its paramedics responded to reports of a collision on the corners of Homestead and Bryanston avenues in Sandton.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control resulting in the crashing through a wall," spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

"The 23-year-old male [driver] was assessed on scene by medics and found to be in a stable condition.

"The man declined ambulance transportation to hospital. All necessary authorities were on scene," Herbst said.

